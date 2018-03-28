There is nothing wrong with having a tree as a friend. —Bob Ross

March is the month when most retired Canadian Gujaratis make their way back home after a winter hiatus in India, just in time to enjoy the last traces of a Canadian winter after months of basking under a torrid Indian sun. My father is one such retiree.

Our ancestral home in Gujarat is adorned with a tamarind tree in front. The tree is as old as my father himself. Although our home has gone through many restorations and transformations, the tree has remained its constant companion. It greets us each time we visit, bids us farewell when we leave. It’s the first tree that I would learn to climb and has proven itself to be the best hiding spot in the numerous hide-and-seek games of my childhood. At this time of the year, when my father returns to Canada, he leaves behind a tree heavy with ripe fruit. The fruits certainly do not go to waste; the local villagers are all welcomed to help themselves to as much as they require for the year. I’m certain that no one in our village has ever had to buy tamarind.

Tamarind is the key ingredient in this shrimp recipe from my childhood. If you are not familiar with tamarind, you can read all about it here. The pods are shown below. I make my own tamarind paste but for the recipe below, you may use prepackaged, store-bought paste which is easier to find than the pods.

Spicy Tamarind Shrimp Curry

(serves 4 to 6)

Shrimp and Marinade

about 230 g shrimp, raw, shells and tail left on (deveined is preferrable)*

1 tsp salt

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

1 small fresh green chili, minced

1 tsp fresh ginger, minced

Tomato Sauce

700 g tomatoes, about 6 roma tomatoes, coarsely chopped

150 g onion, coarsely chopped

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

3/4 tsp red chili powder (use less if you don’t want it too spicy)

2 tsp tamarind paste*

Final Step

1/2 tsp fenugreek seeds

3-4 tbsp olive oil

about 1/2 cup chopped fresh coriander

spring onions, thinly sliced for garnishing (optional)

Marinade the shrimp, let rest for at a few hours, preferably overnight, in the fridge. Mix all the ingredients for the sauce in a large saucepan, cover and cook on low-medium heat for 30 minutes until the onions are soft and the tomatoes loose their shape. Using an immersion blender, purée. Alternately, you may chop the tomatoes and onions finely and omit the blending process. Set aside the sauce until you are ready to cook the shrimp. In a large skillet, heat olive oil on high med-high heat. Add the fenugreek seeds and allow them to crackle. Add the shrimp, cook until they are no longer grey, turning them over as required. This will not take long, 2 minutes max. Lower the heat, cover and cook on low heat for 2 more minutes. Add the tomato sauce, increase the stove temp to high, cover and bring to a strong simmer. Taste and adjust salt and pepper as required and mix in fresh coriander.

*Along with the tamarind, using shrimp with their shells on also plays a big role in the flavour of this dish.