The notion of implied meaning is the root of misunderstanding. —Eric Parslow
Every time I make this soup, I always feel that it came to be from a misunderstanding, and that it should really be made with sunchokes, the root vegetable (otherwise known as Jerusalem artichokes, which aren’t artichokes or from Jerusalem for that matter), instead of with globe artichokes.
In any case, this is a recipe we inherited from my husband’s German grandmother. I have to admit, it’s not my favourite soup, but my son loves it and so it deserves a spot here on the blog… curious to know what you think!
Artichoke & Apple Soup
(serves 4-6)
- 50 g butter
- 130 g onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 150 g Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored, and diced
- 125 g celery, sliced
- 5 cooked artichoke hearts*, about 250 g
- 3 cups of vegetable or chicken stock
- 1 tsp salt, more to taste
- ground black pepper for serving, to taste
- fresh parsley and cream for serving (optional)
- In a large saucepan, melt butter.
- Add onion and cook to soften.
- Add garlic and cook one more minute.
- Add apples, celery, artichoke hearts, stock and salt.
- Bring to a boil and then allow to simmer for 20 minutes.
- Remove from heat, let cool slightly, then using an immersion blender, puree the soup.
* You can cook the hearts by steaming using the instructions here or use canned artichokes. Note, the flavour of the soup will vary depending on which you use.
17 thoughts on “artichoke & apple soup”
♥️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
I must say, this does not sound appetizing to me, but your images make me want to try it. 🙂 I like images 3,4,5.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha… it didn’t to me either when I first heard of it but my son (and husband) love it, I, not so much! So interesting to see which photos you prefer! Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you photograph in your kitchen? It looks like it’s by a window?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, always by a window with a strong natural light. In this case, I put two pieces of old barn wood on the dining table.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very cool. I like the barn wood idea.
LikeLike
Nice pictures 🙂 love it ! 😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was honest, I really love your pics ! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Artichokes are so gorgeous. I’m going to try and grow some in my vegetable garden this year and if I succeed I’ll definitely give this a go.
LikeLike
OK so I am curious. I do like the ingredients used and think it’s worth a try. I will pin this. Great post Annika and beautiful heart-warming pics!
LikeLike
What a wonderful mix of ingredients, I have never tried anything like this. Sounds fab! And the pics are gorgeous, as always!
LikeLike
Love your pictures, so pretty! Unfortunately I don’t like artichokes, this would be a wonderful recipe for my mom, who loves artichokes, to try!💝
LikeLike
nice recipe liked it and will definitely try
LikeLike
I have never even an artichoke in my life. The name alone makes me shudder: artic choke? But it’s so pretty, and the soup looks good!
LikeLike
I’ve never had artichokes before, but they seem like an odd pairing with apples! And yet the soup looks like it’ll be surprisingly good 🙂
LikeLike