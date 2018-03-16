The notion of implied meaning is the root of misunderstanding. —Eric Parslow

Every time I make this soup, I always feel that it came to be from a misunderstanding, and that it should really be made with sunchokes, the root vegetable (otherwise known as Jerusalem artichokes, which aren’t artichokes or from Jerusalem for that matter), instead of with globe artichokes.

In any case, this is a recipe we inherited from my husband’s German grandmother. I have to admit, it’s not my favourite soup, but my son loves it and so it deserves a spot here on the blog… curious to know what you think!

Artichoke & Apple Soup

(serves 4-6)

50 g butter

130 g onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

150 g Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored, and diced

125 g celery, sliced

5 cooked artichoke hearts*, about 250 g

3 cups of vegetable or chicken stock

1 tsp salt, more to taste

ground black pepper for serving, to taste

fresh parsley and cream for serving (optional)

In a large saucepan, melt butter. Add onion and cook to soften. Add garlic and cook one more minute. Add apples, celery, artichoke hearts, stock and salt. Bring to a boil and then allow to simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat, let cool slightly, then using an immersion blender, puree the soup.

* You can cook the hearts by steaming using the instructions here or use canned artichokes. Note, the flavour of the soup will vary depending on which you use.