~ annika

The notion of implied meaning is the root of misunderstanding. —Eric Parslow

Every time I make this soup, I always feel that it came to be from a misunderstanding, and that it should really be made with sunchokes, the root vegetable (otherwise known as Jerusalem artichokes, which aren’t artichokes or from Jerusalem for that matter), instead of with globe artichokes.

Artichoke & Apple Soup

(serves 4-6)

  • 50 g butter
  • 130 g onion, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 150 g Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored, and diced
  • 125 g celery, sliced
  • 5 cooked artichoke hearts*, about 250 g
  • 3 cups of vegetable or chicken stock
  • 1 tsp salt, more to taste
  • ground black pepper for serving, to taste
  • fresh parsley and cream for serving (optional)
  1. In a large saucepan, melt butter.
  2. Add onion and cook to soften.
  3. Add garlic and cook one more minute.
  4. Add apples, celery, artichoke hearts, stock and salt.
  5. Bring to a boil and then allow to simmer for 20 minutes.
  6. Remove from heat, let cool slightly, then using an immersion blender, puree the soup.

* You can cook the hearts by steaming using the instructions here or use canned artichokes. Note, the flavour of the soup will vary depending on which you use.

 

 

