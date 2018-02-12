crème brûlée with raspberry sauce

If you’re a regular here, then you already know that I don’t often talk about how things are day-to-day. That’s because life here is actually pretty mundane.
I’m sure years from now I’ll look back and everything will fit together into the most interesting stories, but at the moment, a close-up view shows me washing dishes, sorting laundry, packing school lunches and waking up at 3 am to slay monsters under the bed. All pretty unworthy of mentioning here.
But last week, something worth mentioning did happen. conifères & feuillus was chosen as one of three finalists in this year’s IACP awards in the Individual Blog category.
I’ve always said that I didn’t care much for being wealthy but every time I hear of a big lottery win, I do wonder what that feels like. Well, it seems the universe certainly had my back cause now I know exactly what winning a jackpot feels like without having become a penny wealthier. So after gasping for air in disbelief, crying buckets of happy tears, rereading the tweet a thousand times just to make sure, screaming a zillion OMGs… after all that, I went back to the dishes waiting for me in the sink, back to my mundane, ordinary life, only now, made slightly extraordinary.
Today’s recipe fits the bill quite well…. just your ordinary, classic crème brulee… but with a little twist of raspberries to make it slightly extraordinary. Enjoy my dear ones!
Raspberry Sauce (adapted from here)
(yields about 280 g of sauce using fresh raspberries)
- 350 g fresh or frozen raspberries
- 95 g white cane sugar
- 58 g (or 1/4 cup) water + 2 additional tablespoons
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1/2 tbsp organic corn starch
- Place raspberries, sugar, 1/4 cup water, salt and lemon juice in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir occasionally until sugar is dissolved and berries are well softened.
- Transfer mixture into a fine conical sieve placed over a small saucepan and push on mixture to squeeze out the liquid. You may discard the solids.
- Add corn starch and 2 tbsp of water to a small jar, cover and shake vigorously until homogeneous.
- Add cornstarch mixture to the sauce and place over medium heat. Stir continuously until thickened, about 10 minutes.
Crème Brûlée with Raspberry Sauce (using the Canadian Living recipe found here)
(yields 8 servings)
- 3 cups whipping cream (35%)
- 8 egg yolks
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar sifted
- Add 20 g of raspberry sauce to each of the 8 ramekins. Place ramekins into the fridge and allow to cool for at least two hours. (The above recipe will give you more than what you need. You may store remaining sauce in your freezer or use for another application i.e. serve with ice cream or with brownies.)
- Follow the Canadian Living crème brûlée recipe (link above); the only difference here will be the layer of raspberry sauce at the bottom.
10 thoughts on “crème brûlée with raspberry sauce”
Congratulations! You definitely deserve this recognition.
I usually find crème brûlée too heavy, so love the idea of adding raspberry sauce to it. I’m sure it cuts down the heaviness and adds another layer of flavor. Will keep it in mind! 🙂
Congratulations Annika, your work is amazing and I’m surprised it took them this long to recognise it 🤓 I hope that you’ve taken the time to celebrate between all the tasks of day to day living. Sometimes treating yourself to an ice-cream cone with loved ones is all that’s needed. Well done my dear 👏👏👏
Amazing news Annika! Huge congratulations – I have every finger crossed for the win xxx
OMG!! First of all, congratulations are in order, so well done, you!!! Secondly, my son loves créme brulée, so I am pinning this recipe for him alone, but I will need to buy one of thos torch things ahahah. I can soooooo relate to your feeling of overwhelming happiness. I remember feeling the exact same way the first time someone – other than family and friends – purchased one of my novels. I nearly fainted that someone actually wanted to read what I wrote!! It is akin to winning the lottery, I’m sure!
Omg that looks so amazing 😍
Congrats, Annika.
You deserve the nomination.
Neil S.
Amazing!!
Congratulations, Annika! You deserve this nomination so much! I’m sooo excited for you!
And I simply love crème brûlée, I could eat it every single day! And the raspberry sauce sounds simply wonderful! Can’t wait to try your recipe!
Going back to my day to day life now! 😉
All the best and I’m keeping my fingers crossed!
Simone
Congratulations Annika! That must be a grand feeling worthy of celebrating with a luscious crème brûlée – I raise a glass of the finest sparkling wine to you. xx
Oh to die for … 💕💕💕💕
