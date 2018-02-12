crème brûlée with raspberry sauce

If you’re a regular here, then you already know that I don’t often talk about how things are day-to-day. That’s because life here is actually pretty mundane.

I’m sure years from now I’ll look back and everything will fit together into the most interesting stories, but at the moment, a close-up view shows me washing dishes, sorting laundry, packing school lunches and waking up at 3 am to slay monsters under the bed. All pretty unworthy of mentioning here.

But last week, something worth mentioning did happen. conifères & feuillus was chosen as one of three finalists in this year’s IACP awards in the Individual Blog category.

I’ve always said that I didn’t care much for being wealthy but every time I hear of a big lottery win, I do wonder what that feels like. Well, it seems the universe certainly had my back cause now I know exactly what winning a jackpot feels like without having become a penny wealthier. So after gasping for air in disbelief, crying buckets of happy tears, rereading the tweet a thousand times just to make sure, screaming a zillion OMGs… after all that, I went back to the dishes waiting for me in the sink, back to my mundane, ordinary life, only now, made slightly extraordinary.

Today’s recipe fits the bill quite well…. just your ordinary, classic crème brulee… but with a little twist of raspberries to make it slightly extraordinary. Enjoy my dear ones!

Raspberry Sauce (adapted from here)

(yields about 280 g of sauce using fresh raspberries)

350 g fresh or frozen raspberries

fresh or frozen raspberries 95 g white cane sugar

white cane sugar 58 g (or 1/4 cup) water + 2 additional tablespoons

1/4 tsp salt

salt 1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

freshly squeezed lemon juice 1/2 tbsp organic corn starch

Place raspberries, sugar, 1/4 cup water, salt and lemon juice in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir occasionally until sugar is dissolved and berries are well softened. Transfer mixture into a fine conical sieve placed over a small saucepan and push on mixture to squeeze out the liquid. You may discard the solids. Add corn starch and 2 tbsp of water to a small jar, cover and shake vigorously until homogeneous. Add cornstarch mixture to the sauce and place over medium heat. Stir continuously until thickened, about 10 minutes.

Crème Brûlée with Raspberry Sauce (using the Canadian Living recipe found here)

(yields 8 servings)

3 cups whipping cream (35%)

whipping cream (35%) 8 egg yolks

egg yolks 1/3 cup granulated sugar

granulated sugar 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

vanilla 1/2 cup packed brown sugar sifted

Add 20 g of raspberry sauce to each of the 8 ramekins. Place ramekins into the fridge and allow to cool for at least two hours. (The above recipe will give you more than what you need. You may store remaining sauce in your freezer or use for another application i.e. serve with ice cream or with brownies.) Follow the Canadian Living crème brûlée recipe (link above); the only difference here will be the layer of raspberry sauce at the bottom.