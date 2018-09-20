Another fall, another turned page: there was something of jubilee in that annual autumnal beginning, as if last year’s mistakes had been wiped clean by summer. ― Wallace Stegner

Summer flew by, as it always does, stealthily and quickly. With the start of the school year comes the task of making school lunches. To ease the task, I (or my children, as this recipe is easy enough for pre-teens and teens to make) make sure that the cookie tin is always filled with healthy-ish treats. Probably not what a food blogger should say, but I already know that by the end of this school year, just as in previous years, my children will become completely fed up with these basic oatmeal cookies. But a summer break can work wonders and for now they are “the best thing ever!”

They’re chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside and made with a lot less sugar than what the original recipe calls for. We switch things up throughout the school year by using different add-ins; raisins, dried currants, dried cranberries, chocolate chips are work well. Recently, I learned of dried wild blueberries* and they quickly made it into this recipe with much welcome.

*not an affiliated link

Oatmeal Cookies (adapted from here)

(yields about 50 cookies using a 1 1/2 inch cookie dough scoop)

200 g unsalted butter, room temperature

325 g raw sugar

2 tbsp molasses

2 large eggs, room temperature

280 g white whole wheat flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon powder

90 g desiccated coconut, fine

200 g rolled oats

150 g dried blueberries, dried currants, raisins or chocolate chip cookies (or other dried fruit of your choice)