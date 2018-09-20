oatmeal cookies

Another fall, another turned page: there was something of jubilee in that annual autumnal beginning, as if last year’s mistakes had been wiped clean by summer.  ― Wallace Stegner

oatmeal cookies | conifères & feuillusSummer flew by, as it always does, stealthily and quickly. With the start of the school year comes the task of making school lunches. To ease the task, I (or my children, as this recipe is easy enough for pre-teens and teens to make) make sure that the cookie tin is always filled with healthy-ish treats. Probably not what a food blogger should say, but I already know that by the end of this school year, just as in previous years, my children will become completely fed up with these basic oatmeal cookies. But a summer break can work wonders and for now they are “the best thing ever!”

They’re chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside and made with a lot less sugar than what the original recipe calls for.  We switch things up throughout the school year by using different add-ins; raisins, dried currants, dried cranberries, chocolate chips are work well. Recently, I learned of dried wild blueberries* and they quickly made it into this recipe with much welcome.

*not an affiliated link

oatmeal cookies | conifères & feuillusoatmeal cookies | conifères & feuillus

Oatmeal Cookies (adapted from here)

(yields about 50 cookies using a 1 1/2  inch cookie dough scoop)

  • 200 g unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 325 g raw sugar
  • 2 tbsp molasses
  • 2 large eggs, room temperature
  • 280 g white whole wheat flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp cinnamon powder
  • 90 g desiccated coconut, fine
  • 200 g rolled oats
  • 150 g dried blueberries, dried currants, raisins or chocolate chip cookies (or other dried fruit of your choice)
  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. Beat together butter, sugar and molasses.
  3. Add eggs, one at a time, and beat well.
  4. Sift flour with baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon add to butter mixture, blend until well combined.
  5. Stir in coconut, rolled oats and whichever add-in you are using.
  6. Using two spoons or a cookie dough scoop, place balls of dough on cookie sheet about an inch apart, flatten slightly by pressing down with two fingers.
  7. Bake for about 15 minutes or until golden. Cool on wire rack. Enjoy!

  1. Dried blueberries sound wonderful! I love how tiny and sweet and beautiful they are. This recipe sounds delicious and should be straightforward to adapt to gluten free. I also love the Stegner quote you began the post with. It’s so true. Autumn is always a time of new beginnings 🧡🍁🧡

