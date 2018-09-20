Another fall, another turned page: there was something of jubilee in that annual autumnal beginning, as if last year’s mistakes had been wiped clean by summer. ―
Summer flew by, as it always does, stealthily and quickly. With the start of the school year comes the task of making school lunches. To ease the task, I (or my children, as this recipe is easy enough for pre-teens and teens to make) make sure that the cookie tin is always filled with healthy-ish treats. Probably not what a food blogger should say, but I already know that by the end of this school year, just as in previous years, my children will become completely fed up with these basic oatmeal cookies. But a summer break can work wonders and for now they are “the best thing ever!”
They’re chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside and made with a lot less sugar than what the original recipe calls for. We switch things up throughout the school year by using different add-ins; raisins, dried currants, dried cranberries, chocolate chips are work well. Recently, I learned of dried wild blueberries* and they quickly made it into this recipe with much welcome.
Oatmeal Cookies (adapted from here)
(yields about 50 cookies using a 1 1/2 inch cookie dough scoop)
- 200 g unsalted butter, room temperature
- 325 g raw sugar
- 2 tbsp molasses
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 280 g white whole wheat flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp cinnamon powder
- 90 g desiccated coconut, fine
- 200 g rolled oats
- 150 g dried blueberries, dried currants, raisins or chocolate chip cookies (or other dried fruit of your choice)
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Beat together butter, sugar and molasses.
- Add eggs, one at a time, and beat well.
- Sift flour with baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon add to butter mixture, blend until well combined.
- Stir in coconut, rolled oats and whichever add-in you are using.
- Using two spoons or a cookie dough scoop, place balls of dough on cookie sheet about an inch apart, flatten slightly by pressing down with two fingers.
- Bake for about 15 minutes or until golden. Cool on wire rack. Enjoy!
4 thoughts on “oatmeal cookies”
Dried blueberries sound wonderful! I love how tiny and sweet and beautiful they are. This recipe sounds delicious and should be straightforward to adapt to gluten free. I also love the Stegner quote you began the post with. It’s so true. Autumn is always a time of new beginnings 🧡🍁🧡
I love Oatmeal Cookies and your recipe is fantastic!! I love your photos 🙂
Oatmeal cookies are indeed so perfect for the season. I’ve just made two batches of different ones. I usually use other dried fruits, but love the idea of using dried blueberries. Need to get some soon! 🙂
That quote that you began the post with was beautiful as is the sight of those oatmeal cookies. I have got to make a batch of these lovelies soon! Cheers. xx
