basic mix & match granola

If there were ever a time to effect change in the food world, it is now. —Melissa Rodriguez
The IACP (International Association of Culinary Professionals) conference and awards ceremony took place this past weekend in New York City and while I could not attend, I did follow closely on Twitter. The above quote was one that popped up in my feed and it really struck me.
If a humble little blog such as conifères & feuillus can get noticed and snag an IACP nomination, then certainly, each one of us has the means to reach out to the world and effect change. For me, as far as food is concerned, that would include things like fighting world poverty and improving global food security, calling for humane and sustainable farming techniques, or even simply passing on the desire to eat healthy, homemade food to the next generation. So many ideas popped into my head. conifères & feuillus has never been about fame or fortune, but the idea of making a positive impact, well that sounds incredibly exhilarating to me.
But before I get too ahead of myself, for now, I will keep in mind the reason for this blog — it’s simply to record recipes for my children to use one day. But, today’s recipe is slightly special. It’s not one for them to use later on, but instead, as of now. You see, this mama is officially retiring from granola-making! Surely a 12, 10, and almost 5-year-old can take over? So listen up guys (and kiddos!), this is a basic granola recipe… you mix and match to your taste and what you find in your (the) pantry. (The granola shown in the photos does not include any of the options.)
Perhaps getting my children (and all children) busy in the kitchen is a wonderful way to get them to appreciate healthy, homemade food. Do you see what just happened? Remember what I mentioned above about effecting change, well, it looks like we’ve already begun. That easy.
Finally, a huge congratulations to the winner of the IACP Digital Media Award for Individual Blog, Food Nouveau, as well as to my fellow nominee, Brooklyn Supper. And of course, a huge thank you to you, my readers, for all your kindness and encouragement.
The ceramic bowl above was purchased from pō, an e-shop filled with gorgeous handmade items from France. (Not an affiliated link or paid advertisement; I just like to support small, friendly businesses!)
Basic Mix & Match Granola Adapted from so many recipes over the years, like this one (My Nordic Kitchen) and this one (Momables)
(yields approximately 6-7 cups of granola)
required dry ingredients
- 200 g rolled oats
- 200 g rye flakes
- 100 g finely shredded coconut
- 1/4 tsp salt
required wet ingredients
- 100 g liquid sweetener (maple syrup OR honey)
- 50 g coconut oil OR another oil of your preference
- 30 g nut butter OR tahini for a nut-free option
optional spices (choose 1)
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp chai masala
- 1 tsp gingerbread spice mix
- 1/2 tsp ground cardamom
optional nuts
- ∼65 g chopped nuts (almonds, hazelnuts, etc)
optional dried fruit
- ∼80 g dried fruit (raisins, cranberries, chopped apricot, etc)
optional seeds
- ∼50 g toasted seeds (pumpkin, sesame, sunflower, etc)
optional for chocolate version (see chocolate almond granola recipe)
- 35 g cocoa powder
- 110 g mini chocolate chips
- Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C).
- Stir basic dry ingredients together in a large bowl.
- In a saucepan over low heat, slowly melt and blend together the basic wet ingredients. Add in any spices that you are using or if you are making the chocolate version, add the cocoa powder to the saucepan and blend with the wet ingredients.
- Pour wet mixture over the dry ingredients. Use a spatula to scrap it all out. Mix thoroughly.
- Mix in chopped nuts if you are using.
- Divide and spread mixture onto two baking dishes. (I use two 11 x 16 inches rimmed cookie sheets).
- Bake for 20 minutes in the center of the oven. Wearing oven mitts, remove from oven, give it a stir and put back into the oven (you may want to swap positions) and bake for another 10-15 minutes until it is golden brown and crunchy.
- Once baked allow, allow the trays to cool to room temperatures, then transfer granola to a large bowl and let granola cool completely.
- Stir in dried fruit, seeds, or chocolate chips if using.
- Store in and airtight container (and a note to my kids… try not to eat all of it in one day!)
I read through this recipe, noting the beautiful (as always) photos and vowing to make it soon. Then I scrolled down to see the suggested post on a healthier homemade nutella. You always have such great recipes…the problem is which to make first! Thanks for another delicious idea!
Thank you so much darling. Such a lovely comment! xo
CONGRATULATIONS on being nominated for the IACP awards, you certainly deserve it!!! I like your idea of making a positive impact through your blog!! Wishing you continued success!!
Thank you so much dear. Yes, I really do hope some good will come out of this, our world certainly needs it! xo
GREAT images!
Aww… coming from you, that’s huge! Thanks!
Love homemade granola, this sounds delicious! Also love that you are letting your kids take over, I think it’s important for kids to learn
how to prepare simple recipes. Congratulations again Annika, so proud of you! xox
So many great options with this recipe Annika – and when you talk of effecting change in our food mindsets this is a great example of turning ordinary staple and cheap ingredients (oats) into something drool worthy 😊
One of my main goals as a mother is that my son learns and appreciates eating homemade food, homecooked, with simple ingredients as well as those not so simple perhaps, using variety to enhance cooking. When I was a kid, here in Portugal, we did not have fast food chains and my meals were homecooked by my parents. But as they were both working long hours, variety was mostly missing, my meals consisted of steak and chips most of the time as it was fast and easy. Vegetables were not an every dish thing, although there was almost always soup. When I decided to have kids I promised myself I would do differently with my son, and the truth is, the kiddo loves eating varied food, varied ingredients, he loves veggies so much, and refuses to eat fast food of any kind, along with candy and sweets. It is a fine thing you’re doing here!
Such a lovely post Annika. If I could change a couple of things in the world it would definitely be food related. I just happened to sign a petition against GMO’s. And obviously against all the violence and war. What a world, sigh…. it’s a good thing we can switch off whilst cooking
It’s a very thoughtful way to address the pressing issues we are facing day in day out that become so easy to look past.
Love the images and sure to be trying out this recipe with addons :)!
Congrats again on your nomination Annika! This granola sounds lovely !
Love the images and I would love to try this healthier version with added nuts!!Thank you for sharing!
