basic mix & match granola

If there were ever a time to effect change in the food world, it is now. —Melissa Rodriguez

The IACP (International Association of Culinary Professionals) conference and awards ceremony took place this past weekend in New York City and while I could not attend, I did follow closely on Twitter. The above quote was one that popped up in my feed and it really struck me.

If a humble little blog such as conifères & feuillus can get noticed and snag an IACP nomination, then certainly, each one of us has the means to reach out to the world and effect change. For me, as far as food is concerned, that would include things like fighting world poverty and improving global food security, calling for humane and sustainable farming techniques, or even simply passing on the desire to eat healthy, homemade food to the next generation. So many ideas popped into my head. conifères & feuillus has never been about fame or fortune, but the idea of making a positive impact, well that sounds incredibly exhilarating to me.

But before I get too ahead of myself, for now, I will keep in mind the reason for this blog — it’s simply to record recipes for my children to use one day. But, today’s recipe is slightly special. It’s not one for them to use later on, but instead, as of now. You see, this mama is officially retiring from granola-making! Surely a 12, 10, and almost 5-year-old can take over? So listen up guys (and kiddos!), this is a basic granola recipe… you mix and match to your taste and what you find in your (the) pantry. (The granola shown in the photos does not include any of the options.)

Perhaps getting my children (and all children) busy in the kitchen is a wonderful way to get them to appreciate healthy, homemade food. Do you see what just happened? Remember what I mentioned above about effecting change, well, it looks like we’ve already begun. That easy.

Finally, a huge congratulations to the winner of the IACP Digital Media Award for Individual Blog, Food Nouveau, as well as to my fellow nominee, Brooklyn Supper. And of course, a huge thank you to you, my readers, for all your kindness and encouragement.

The ceramic bowl above was purchased from pō, an e-shop filled with gorgeous handmade items from France. (Not an affiliated link or paid advertisement; I just like to support small, friendly businesses!)

Basic Mix & Match Granola Adapted from so many recipes over the years, like this one (My Nordic Kitchen) and this one (Momables)

(yields approximately 6-7 cups of granola)

required dry ingredients

200 g rolled oats

200 g rye flakes

100 g finely shredded coconut

1/4 tsp salt

required wet ingredients

100 g liquid sweetener (maple syrup OR honey)

50 g coconut oil OR another oil of your preference

30 g nut butter OR tahini for a nut-free option

optional spices (choose 1)

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp chai masala

1 tsp gingerbread spice mix

1/2 tsp ground cardamom

optional nuts

∼65 g chopped nuts (almonds, hazelnuts, etc)

optional dried fruit

∼80 g dried fruit (raisins, cranberries, chopped apricot, etc)

optional seeds

∼50 g toasted seeds (pumpkin, sesame, sunflower, etc)

optional for chocolate version (see chocolate almond granola recipe)

35 g cocoa powder

110 g mini chocolate chips