If there be thorns, there shall be roses.
When we first made our journey from India to Canada, packed in our suitcases among our humble belongings was a small treasure trove of a what always seemed to my younger self as magical potions and such. Growing up in India, my parents were well versed in homemade ayurvedic remedies. We brought with us such things as eucalyptus (nilgiri) oil, sandalwood oil, churna and rose water to name a few.Every so often, my mother would lay out these things on the table in search for a particular remedy. Each time, I would carefully open the small bottle of rose water, take a whiff, and then just as carefully, close it. In ayurvedic medicine, rose water is used to heal canker sores inside the mouth (among other uses) and since I had been unlucky (or perhaps lucky) enough to have had a few, I knew exactly how wonderful rose water was. Knowing that a dose of rose water was coming my way made the pain of canker sores bearable.
But we had to limit our use of rose water to medicinal purposes as we only had that one bottle and didn’t think we could purchase more in Canada. I grew up hearing all about the wonderful culinary uses of rose water but delights such as rose lassi and falooda remained elusive for much of my childhood.Fast forward to present day, rose water can be easily found not only at ethnic shops but large food chains as well. Rose water has many benefits. But for me, it’s the taste and scent it brings to culinary uses that is most wonderful. Rose lassi is a sweet lassi, super delicious and very refreshing. It makes as a perfect accompaniment to a spicy meal. Most rose lassi recipes use rose syrup. This adds a lovely pink hue, as well as rose flavouring. Since I rarely make rose syrup, I simply only use rose water for flavouring.
Rose Lassi
(serves 1)
- 150 g yogurt
- 1/2 cup ice cold water
- 1 tbsp (or to taste) honey or maple syrup or sweetener of your choice
- 1 tsp rose water
- Combine yogurt, water, sweetener and rose water and vigorously whisk together using a wooden whisk (traditional method) or use an immersion blender (my method) until frothy. Alternatively, you can also place all the ingredients in a jar with a cap and shake it vigorously.
- Serve. Traditionally, it is garnished with fresh rose petals (culinary grade) or finely chopped pistachios.
8 thoughts on “rose lassi”
This is beautiful, Annika! Your pictures are lovely and your writing captivating. Unlike you, my only memory of Rose water was about the tonic my mother used to apply to her face after undoing her makeup. So I have never associated it with anything culinary and still, now, I never use it in the kitchen 🙂 . I suffer from canker soars too, good to know that it can be one of its applications. I’d love to try the lassi, as well, anyway. Wish we lived closer, so I could pass by and chat over a nice glass of your rose lassi.
Such yogurt drinks are so great in the summer. Rosewater is such a great addition to it. I’ll definitely give it a try soon. 🙂
Your shoot is impeccable and the memories lovely, Annika 🙂 I have such summery memories of the ubiquitous Rooh Afza.
Your storytelling is indeed quite captivating Annika!! I have on several occasions purchased rose water but never knew quite what to make with it… hope to try this soon before I need to throw away yet another bottle of rose water!
A beautiful post, Annika. And such gorgeous photos. I can see how lovely and refreshing this would be with a spicy meal. Would be great fun to make this for a dinner party to go with something spicy and treat your guests to a special treat. Beautiful xx
Sounds lovely🌹
Beautiful story of your family and I almost felt like I was at the table with all those potions. Gorgeous photos as usual and delish recipe.
Liked by 1 person
I can’t wait to try this! The pictures are beautiful!
