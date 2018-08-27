strawberry & rose ice cream

Look around. It’s almost gone. If only someone had told me that before. About life. If only I had understood. —Marisha Pessl
This summer we stopped chasing time and let life slow down. We walked in the woods, scaled mountains, swam in caves, and watched sunsets over the lake. We talked into the night over wine, caught up with old friends and new, and traveled with no agenda. And we churned ice cream in every flavour summer generously offered as we let her days gracefully slip away. Sometimes the pursuit of more is simply wanting less.
Strawberry and Rose Homemade Ice Cream (adapted from here)
(fills a 5×9 inches baking pan)
- approximately 200 g strawberries, washed and hulled
- 120 g raw sugar
- 430 g heavy cream
- 215 g half-and-half cream, slightly warmed to room temperature
- 1/2 tbsp arrowroot powder*
- 2 tsp rosewater
- 1/4 tsp freshly and finely ground cardamom (optional)
- In a large bowl, combine half-and-half cream and arrowroot powder, whisk well to ensure there are no lumps.
- Add strawberries, sugar, cream, rosewater and cardamom and blend using an immersion blender until smooth.
- Pour the mixture into the cylinder of an ice cream maker and churn as per the manufacturer’s instructions. (I churn for 25 minutes.)
- Once the churning is complete, store the ice cream in a freezer-safe container with an airtight lid.
*Using arrowroot powder tends to give the ice cream a softer texture, a trick I learned from my friends over at The Healthy Sins. You can see their recipe for a fantastic vegan lavender ice cream here, along with some absolutely impeccable food photography.
