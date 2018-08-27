strawberry & rose ice cream

The sun and her flowers. #rupikaur A little earlier than planned but I’m officially on vacation! The kids are on summer break, husband is back home and I’m putting blogging aside to make the most of summer. I’ll be back end of August... promise! xoxo : : : : : : #summerholiday #summervacation #summervibes #funinthesun #thisissummer #canadianfoodblogger #indianfoodblogger #darktablemood #ihavethisthingfordarkness #darkandmoody #darkgrammer #thesupperclubmagazine #hocsupperclub #momentsofmine #asimplelife #alifewelllived #chasingsummer #slowliving

Some from the garden, some from the market, together they will make something great. If you were here before me, thank you for welcoming me; if you have just arrived, I welcome you with open arms… together we are great. Happy Canada Day!

We were immigrants. Both my parents worked outside of the home to make ends meet, our lives were simple and humble, as was our food. Simple, humble and always made from scratch. I'm fortunate to not have the financial strain of my parents but the one thing that hasn't changed here is cooking from scratch. I don't think cooking from scratch is as economical for me as it was for my parents (if you consider the time it takes to cook) but hands down, it is healthier. When the lovely Reka @holywhiskblog asked me to join her ingredients challenge, how could I say no? Here are the ingredients that turn into a gorgeous healthy pesto in minutes… recipe for this Methi (Fenugreek) Pesto is also the latest on the blog. My apologies, I'm so behind on replying to comments here... Husband is out of town, the kids are home on summer vacation and our hot water tank decided to burst this week…. Not fun!

Last week was so mentally draining. Of everything going on here, the backdrop of the heartbreaking news coming out of the States took everything I had. On my harshest days, I've always gone back to my first love; before engineering, photography, or anything really, the single most wondrous thing for me has always been writing. A paper and pen, the only comforts (or weapons) I could ever need. And writing is what I did about everything wrong (imo) with this world…I'll post it on the blog at some point when I'm feeling courageous. On a lighter note, the garden is intoxicated with lavender atm… anyone have a good lavender cookie recipe? Husband is back in Europe so an easy recipe is preferred! 💞💞

Happy Solstice everyone! Summer forecast for the coming weeks... lots and lots of green peas! 💚

She said "Dad's coming home tomorrow. We should make something special. Betty's cake!" I said "Let's wait for him to arrive." #blackthumbbaker #myhusbandbakes Pictured here is her modeling with @stemsandfork 's most delicious chocolate cake we enjoyed last month. Fingers crossed, he bakes this one again. Wishing you all a wonderful weekend!

Husband writes "Good news, bad news, coming home, only for 4 days." The 12-year-old replies "Wonderful! Looking forward to 4 days of getting my protein from anything other than eggs." Okay, so maybe I overdid it with the eggs... 🤷‍♀️ #vegetarianmom #carnivoredad Also, a huge thank you for getting in on the conversation of my last post… you guys are the best!! My apologies for the delaying in replying but I will get back to each comment soon. 💕

Food for thought today… Dad (🇮🇳, age 78) : What's all this fussing for? Me: Just to make it pretty. Dad: It's just food. You cook it, you share it, you eat it. Me: It's for photos. Dad (sarcastic): Who eats photos? Me (annoyed): It's for Instagram! The whole world can see my photos. Dad: Half the world lives in poverty and you're showing them photos of your pretty food? Me (speechless) Maybe because of this conversation, maybe the way I was raised, maybe my experiences, but as much as I love food photography, there is always this feeling at the back of my head, a feeling that there are more important things to do in life. If I'm an advocate for anything, it's to end hunger. Buy a sandwich for the homeless person outside the café, help out the family in need down the block, give to your local food bank, tell me we are more than a photograph. Food, after all, is meant to be shared. Have a wonderful week dear friends! 💕💕 #tribute #anthonybourdain