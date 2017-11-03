As easy as pie.
There’s something about pie, any kind of pie— gorgeous lattice top pies or rustic galettes, deep dish or pot pies, sweet or savory, fruit or vegetable, cheesy or meaty, hand pies from every corner of the earth… there’s something about taking pastry dough and wrapping it around, partially or completely, some kind of filling that makes it simply irresistible. Every sneaky parent knows that pie is also the best medium to sneak some healthy vegetables into the tummies of their little ones. Pumpkin, parsnip, squash… all vegetables that my lovely, not-so-little, 9-year-old refuses to eat in roasted form but put them in a pie and we go from “Yuk!” to “More please!” Getting her to eat these is as easy as pie!
Roasted Autumn Vegetable Pot Pies
(yields 5 pot pies using 3.5 inches diameter, 1.5 inches deep ramekins)
You will have some unused pumpkin and squash left over and if you don’t want them to go to waste, you can easily double or triple this recipe. Don’t have enough ramekins? No problem, you can make hand pies instead in your favourite shape.
Filling
- 175 g pumpkin, peeled, seeded and cubed (try to keep the pumpkin, squash, parsnip and carrot pieces to about the same size as they will all be roasted together)
- 175 g butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cubed
- 75 g parsnip, peeled and sliced or cubed
- 75 g carrots, peeled and sliced or cubed
- 75 g onions, finely diced
- 150 g green peas, shelled (I used frozen)
- about 5 tbsp olive oil, divided
- 1/4 tsp ground savory
- salt
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Toss pumpkin, squash, parsnip and carrots with 3 tbsp of oil and place in a single layer on a roasting pan. Sprinkle with a bit of salt.
- Roast vegetables for about 20 minutes until the carrots and parsnip are just soft enough to be able to prick easily with a fork. The pumpkin and squash will be well softened by then. Remove from oven and set aside.
- Heat remaining oil in a skillet.
- Add onions and soften.
- Mix in savory.
- Mix in peas and cook until they are just done, a few minutes. Remove from heat.
- Place the roasted vegetables in a large bowl. Add the onion/peas mixture and toss gently to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste. Allow to cool at room temperature while you make the crust.
Crust
- 190 g white whole wheat flour
- 115 g unsalted butter, cold and cubed
- 75 g labneh (You may use yogurt instead but you will need to adjust the water quantity below.)
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 tsp ground savory
- 90 g cold water
- In a large dough bowl, mix salt, pepper and savory with flour.
- Add butter and labneh and mix well with fingers to achieve a bread crumb-like texture.
- Add water and form a soft dough.
- Divide the dough into 5 equal portions. (I use a weigh scale to be certain that each portion is the same amount… but perhaps I’m overdoing it!)
- Divide each of the 5 portions of dough into two balls— one that is 1/3 of the weight of each portion and the other that is the remaining 2/3 of the the weight. (Again, the weigh scale come in!) Roll each ball between the palms of your hands and flatten to make a disk. Place on a dish. The larger disk will be used to make the bottom crust, the smaller for the top. Once you have completed this for all the 5 portions, cover the plate with a bowl and place in fridge to cool for minimum 1 hour. This step is essential as it is much easier to work with cold dough.
Assembling
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Roll each disk of dough into a circle. The bottoms should be about 7 inches in diameter and the tops should be 3.5 inches in diameter (the size of the ramekins).
- Place the bottom pastry into the ramekin and let the edges hang out along the sides. Add filling, place the top pastry on top and fold the overhanging pastry on top.
- Cover the top of the pie with foil. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove the foil. Continue baking until the tops are nicely browned (about another 20 minutes)
NOTE: The filling is a fairly dry mixture and you may easily make hand pies if you so desire.
41 thoughts on “roasted autumn vegetable pot pies”
Dear Annika, this is such a lovely recipe! I shared it on my blog, and I am sure my readers would love it, too.
Thank you so much! They most certainly will! Have a lovely day darling.
You too, sweetheart!
Really how beautifully you style your shoots, Annika. It is an inspiration and the dishes pure tempation. xx
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you dear… do try this recipe, you guys will enjoy it!
I will Annika 🙂 xx
Sounds delicious!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you! xx
Such a great looking recipe.. Nice photography and you inspire me to improve the presentation…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you so much! xx
Vegetable pot pies sound fantastic! 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you… hope you try them!
Oh these little pies look so delightful, and something I definitely will enjoy. Thanks so much for sharing 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you so much and I do hope you get a chance to try them out!
Excuse my ignorance but, what is a savoury??
The pies look loooovely. I get what you are saying about kids, my mum used to gratin them for us, bringing cauliflower with white sauce and some breadcrumbs to a whole new level of wonderful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not ignorant at all… it is one of the not-so-popular herbs. It’s very much like thyme but with a slight peppery bite. I didn’t write it above but you could very well flavour as you like… I tried Indian spices and it turned out verygood but you could experiment with Italian, Greek… they will all work. Your mum’s cauliflower gratin sounds amazing! But lucky me, that’s one vegetable that I can just roast with oil and salt and everyone eats it without a fuss! xx
Lovely recipe Annika – so simple and autumnal as well 😊
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you dear.
Whew, I just gained 20 pounds, but that was before I drooled away 25 pounds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haha!! Best comment ever!! Thank you!
Annika these pot pies sure look delicious… perfect Fall or Winter meal!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Marisa… yes, perfect for the cold weather that is here now!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Annika, I’ve had such a lovely time catching up on all your posts. This is my favourite – I do love a pie! Especially in the cooler months. So comforting. And you’ve used some of my favourite vegetables. I shall definitely be stashing this recipe away for when autumn comes our way again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Tracey for your constant encouragement. Enjoy your spring and summer darling… these pies will be waiting for you!
Interesting…being a pie freak…this is a must try…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please do let me know if you do… thanks for stopping by!
Roasted Autumn Vegetable Pot Pies sound delicious, and the pictures you use really enhance that notion. Great post, thanks for sharing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you so much!
This is something I’ve never tried! Thanks for sharing, a must do!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh you must try them then!! It’s a fairly simple recipe… you can replace the pastry dough with any other that you prefer.
I like pastry dough, I can get that frozen at a store I go to. But I’m afraid I might cheat with a little sugar and meat… like pepperoni.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha… sounds like my husband! I’m the vegetarian here but he certainly is not and he has made these with some chicken added in. Go for it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Likewise, my wife is from Asia and sees meat as just ad added flavor, not a main food group. Not me!
Sounds wonderful, but does it need any liquid for gravy – you know how meat pies always have a bit if gravy?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you so much… you are right, the filling is a fairly dry one, to the point that you can actually make hand pies with it. When baked, the pumpkin and squash become fairly soft and hold the mixture together. Search for “turkey pot pies” on my blog for a gravy-filled pie… you can replace the vegetable with these ones if you so desire. Thank you for stopping by!
This looks amazing!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yum! Great pictures
Someone do the research for me… how old are pot pies? Every culture has some form of a pastry filled pie. Love this post, or should I say perfect time of the year to post this article.
Love this!
Its such a mouth watering recipe Annika Ma’am….
I am telling my mom to make it as you did❤😊
I love a nice pie! There is something comforting in the colder weather about eating a pie. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
