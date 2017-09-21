classic ratatouille

I have loved you for a thousand years,

I’ll love you for a thousand more. -Christina Perri

My husband, John, and I dated during tumultuous times in our lives. Tumultuous because we were both at the dawning of our careers and were assiduously travelling around the globe on assignment; John, more often than I, and often on a moment’s notice. These were the days before smartphones and even smarter apps and if all our free time together was being spent on the burgeoning romance, then all our savings were being depleted on long distance phone calls. When John found himself with a week to spare in between two European assignments, he asked me to meet him in Marseilles. At the time, I knew very little about Provence and I wondered “Why not Paris?” but I easily accepted just the same.



This, here, is a sneak peek at my first feature in a magazine. You may find the rest of the story, as well as, the recipe in the first issue of The Supper Club Magazine that is available for order here. The Supper Club Magazine is an international magazine bringing together recipes and stories from around the world and celebrating people, culture and roots. I couldn’t be more proud to make my debut along with it.