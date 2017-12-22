winter-inspired gift wrapping inspiration and year-end message

~ annika

Being told you’re appreciated is one of the simplest and most uplifting things. —Sue Fitzmaurice

Hello my dear ones. This is my final post of 2017. The kitchen is busier than ever at the moment but no recipe this time, just some gift wrapping inspiration. Nothing complicated, as always, paper, ribbon, string and a touch of flora.

christmas/winter gift wrapping inspiration | conifères & feuillusBut more importantly, I wanted to wish you a happy Christmas, a wonderful holiday season and a happy New Year. I also want to thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the kind messages of appreciation you leave here for me. I read every single one of them and I can’t tell you how much I treasure, not just the messages themselves, but that you have taken a moment of your precious time to put a smile on my face. You know, when I started this blog, I thought that I would put together some of my recipes for my children to use one day. I believed at the time that only they would be the ones to visit my blog and until then, I would have a nice corner office in cyberspace all to myself. I had no idea that so many of you would join me on this journey, let alone, inspire me each day to keep going. So thank you, and thank you again. I’ll be back in 2018 with more recipes and more stories to tell. In the meantime, from my home to yours, happy holidays and happy 2018!

Annika, xoxo

christmas/winter gift wrapping inspiration | conifères & feuilluschristmas/winter gift wrapping inspiration | conifères & feuillus

 

Advertisements

7 thoughts on “winter-inspired gift wrapping inspiration and year-end message

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s