winter-inspired gift wrapping inspiration and year-end message

Being told you’re appreciated is one of the simplest and most uplifting things. —Sue Fitzmaurice

Hello my dear ones. This is my final post of 2017. The kitchen is busier than ever at the moment but no recipe this time, just some gift wrapping inspiration. Nothing complicated, as always, paper, ribbon, string and a touch of flora.

But more importantly, I wanted to wish you a happy Christmas, a wonderful holiday season and a happy New Year. I also want to thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the kind messages of appreciation you leave here for me. I read every single one of them and I can’t tell you how much I treasure, not just the messages themselves, but that you have taken a moment of your precious time to put a smile on my face. You know, when I started this blog, I thought that I would put together some of my recipes for my children to use one day. I believed at the time that only they would be the ones to visit my blog and until then, I would have a nice corner office in cyberspace all to myself. I had no idea that so many of you would join me on this journey, let alone, inspire me each day to keep going. So thank you, and thank you again. I’ll be back in 2018 with more recipes and more stories to tell. In the meantime, from my home to yours, happy holidays and happy 2018!

Annika, xoxo